3 Tayo Edun alternatives Charlton Athletic should consider this summer

Charlton Athletic are being linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers left-back Tayo Edun this summer, as reported by LancashireLive.

Charlton Athletic have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the former Lincoln City man along with Championship outfit Cardiff City.

Edun, who is 25-years-old, has struggled to make an impact since making the switch to Ewood Park. Here is a look at three alternatives who the Addicks could target instead of him…

Josh Ruffels – Free agent

He has been released by Huddersfield Town and will officially become a free agent. The ex-Oxford United man is an experienced player in the Football League and would be a shrewd addition by Charlton if they were able to lure him to The Valley.

The 29-year-old has a big decision to make regarding where he wants to play his football next term. He has made 314 appearances in his career to date and has chipped in with 23 goals.

Callum Elder – Free agent

The Australian defender won the League One title with Hull City in 2021 and is leaving the Tigers this summer. His contract at the MKM Stadium officially expires at the end of the month.

Elder, who has made one cap for his country so far in his career, was on the books at Leicester City from 2011 to 2019 before linking up with the Tigers. He has since played 137 times for the East Yorkshire outfit but his time there is up.

Ryan Rydel – Stockport County

He has gone about his business quietly in League Two since helping Stockport County win promotion from the National League last year. At the age of 22, he has the potential to get even better in the future.

Rydel rose up through the youth ranks at Fleetwood Town and played 18 times for their first-team as a youngster. The Hatters then came calling in April 2021 and he has become a key figure at Edgeley Park.