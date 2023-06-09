3 left-backs Portsmouth consider amid rumoured battle for League Two man

Portsmouth are in for a busy summer window and left-back Ali Koiki is one of the latest players to be linked with a Fratton Park move.

Pompey are said to be alongside Wycombe Wanderers, Aberdeen and St. Mirren in eyeing the out of contract Northampton Town man. He’d be a decent addition to John Mousinho’s ranks but with the rival interest in mind, it would be wise to consider some potential alternatives too.

Here, we put forward three left-backs Portsmouth should consider alongside Koiki…

Jack Sparkes – Exeter City

Sparkes is one of the many Exeter City players to have come through the academy and found success in the first-team. However, he’s heading for free agency this summer and while he fell down the pecking order under Gary Caldwell, he could be a good asset in League One.

Playing either as a full-back or wing-back, Sparkes’ tally of five assists in 35 league outings shows he’s got creative threat from a deeper role and at only 22, he’s still got plenty of time to grow.

Jaden Brown – Sheffield Wednesday

Brown was on the fringes of Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI for much of his time at the club but when he came into the side, he proved a reliable player. He impressed when coming in for Marvin Johnson earlier this year and has shown he can play as a left-sided defender if needs be.

The 24-year-old has a good level of experience behind him and would be strong competition for Connor Ogilvie.

Adam Lewis – Liverpool

Last but not least is Liverpool talent Lewis, who will more than likely leave Anfield this summer. At 23, his deal is up this summer and the time has come for him to find a permanent home after a string of loans.

Again, Lewis is a promising player who can offer creativity from deep. His previous time as a central midfielder has served him well on the left-hand side and if he can stay fit, he could be a useful asset for the present and future.