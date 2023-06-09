3 Ethan Chislett alternatives Bolton Wanderers should consider this summer

Bolton Wanderers lost in the League One play-offs last season at the semi-finals stage to Barnsley and will be aiming for promotion again next term.

Chislett, who is 23-years-old, is said to be on their radar along with league rivals Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers ahead of the next transfer window. Here is a look at three alternatives who the Trotters could target instead….

Archie Collins – Exeter City

His contract at Exeter City expires at the end of the month and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal meaning he is currently due to become a free agent. The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Grecians in the middle of the park over recent years and has made 221 appearances for the Dorset outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals.

The Taunton-born man also had loan spells away as a youngster in non-league at Weston-super-Mare and Dorchester Town to get some experience under his belt. He would be a shrewd addition for Bolton and has proven himself in the third tier now.

Cameron Brannagan – Oxford United

Oxford could face a battle to keep the former Liverpool man after their near miss with relegation to League Two in the last campaign. He made the switch to the Kassam Stadium back in 2018.

The Mancunian would provide the Trotters with another quality option to pick from in the heart of midfield. He has scored 27 goals in 188 outings for the U’s as well which shows he has an eye for goal.

Jeando Fuchs – Peterborough United

He has been made available for transfer by the Posh, as detailed on their official club website. He could be worth a gamble by Bolton as they look to add some reinforcements to their ranks.

The 25-year-old had an impressive two years up in Scotland with Dundee United before his switch to London Road. He may feel he still has a lot to give in the Football League despite his time at Peterborough seemingly coming to an end soon.