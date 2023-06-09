3 Curtis Nelson alternatives Derby County should target this summer

Derby County are keen on a move for Curtis Nelson following his exit from Blackpool, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Derby County are preparing for another season in League One under Paul Warne and will be aiming for promotion to the Championship.

Nelson, who is 30-years-old, will have a big decision to make on his next move as a free agent. Here is a look at three alternatives the Rams should look at…

Harlee Dean – Free agent

Birmingham City are cutting ties with the former Brentford man this summer and he is an option for Derby. He has bags of experience in the Football League and has made 539 appearances so far in his career, scoring 28 goals from defence.

The 31-year-old has spent the past six years on the books at St Andrew’s but is now available. He also had a loan spell away at Sheffield Wednesday in the campaign before last.

Daniel Ayala – Free agent

The Spaniard had a temporary spell at Pride Park from Liverpool as a youngster and is now weighing up his next club. Blackburn Rovers have made the decision not to keep hold of him this summer.

At the age of 32, he still has a couple of years left to give. He would be a shrewd addition for the Rams in the third tier and would bolster their backline.

Wes Harding – Free agent

He worked with Warne at Rotherham United and knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship. The former Birmingham City man can play at either centre-back or right-back which is useful.

The Jamaica international has spent the last three campaigns with the Millers and played 140 games for them in all competitions, finding the net twice. He is now ready for a fresh challenge and would be ideal for Derby if they could persuade him to drop down a division.