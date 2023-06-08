Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth in four-way tussle for Northampton Town man

Northampton Town’s Ali Koiki is subject to interest from Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth, as well as two sides in Scotland, according to Football Insider.

Koiki had an injury-hit campaign last time out, playing just 22 times for the Cobblers during the 2022/23 season. However, he did enough to warrant plenty of transfer interest from elsewhere.

Wycombe Wanderers have had bids rejected for the player within the last year, whilst Portsmouth had previously registered an interest back in March, and Sunderland were in talks with the player in January.

However, the rumour mill had quietened on the Koiki front, that is until today. Football Insider state that both Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth are chasing a move for the Northampton Town ace once again.

However, the League One duo do face competition from Scottish Premiership sides Aberdeen and St Mirren, and so the four sides will battle it out to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

A promising prospect…

The former Burnley player has been linked to a whole host of clubs from up and down the country and it is clear that he holds a lot of promise and has a lot of potential, therefore it should come as no surprise to see him monitored from elsewhere.

Able to play as a left-back or as a left-midfielder his versatility would certainly stand him in good stead at a new club, giving a new manager options in where to deploy him, also boosting his chances of regular game time.

However, having just helped Northampton Town to promotion from League Two into the third tier, Koiki may look to remain at Sixfields, especially if the clubs interested aren’t in higher divisions. It remains to be seen where his priorities lie and where he will be playing his football next season. It’ll certainly be one to watch.