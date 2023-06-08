Winger exits? The Portsmouth transfers we could see materialise in the first week of the transfer window

Portsmouth have a busy summer window ahead of them as John Mousinho looks to revamp the ranks at Fratton Park and push Pompey towards the promotion picture again.

Portsmouth see a number of players depart when their contracts expire at the end of the month and a string of new arrivals is expected to replenish the ranks.

Despite some criticisms of Mousinho, his record since taking the helm has been more than respectable and it will be hoped both he and Pompey can really kick on with the help of some new signings. Some deals could come to fruition in the early stages of the window too, with Gavin Whyte certainly a strong suggestion as a potential early addition.

The Northern Irish forward played alongside Mousinho at Oxford United and will become a free agent when his Cardiff City deal expires. Portsmouth have been linked, Mousinho has confirmed an admiration and given his situation, it seems like a deal that could be sealed quickly if Pompey wish to pull the trigger.

Staying with potential additions, a reunion with Di’Shon Bernard could prove a good deal to strike early.

Again, Mousinho has made it clear that the defender is someone he wants back and while Bernard told The News he expects to leave Manchester United this summer, Pompey are awaiting clarity on that matter. If he does indeed become a free agent though, Portsmouth should be well placed to seal a quick deal.

Last but not least in terms of incomings, Portsmouth are said to have considered Will Norris as a possible Matt Macey alternative. Norris is set to become a free agent and with potential complications emerging over a deal for loan man Macey, the departing Burnley man would be a good alternative.

If the Macey deal is there to be done though, you feel he could be Pompey’s preference.

Regarding potential exits, it will be hoped both Reeco Hackett and Denver Hume can make early moves away from Fratton Park. Both have been deemed surplus to requirements and Portsmouth will listen to offers for both.

The duo have drawn interest and if the clubs keen want to strike an early deal, it would be a surprise if Portsmouth make it hard for them.