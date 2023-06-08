West Ham now leading race to sign Leicester City man, Hammers could use Rice millions to make the move happen

West Ham are now at the ‘front of the queue’ to sign Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes this summer, reports The Telegraph.

Barnes, 25, is one of several Leicester City players in demand following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last month.

The Leicester academy graduate enjoyed his best goal-scoring season last time round, finding the back of the net 13 times in 32 Premier League appearances, despite his side’s lowly league finish.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have both been linked with a summer swoop for Barnes, who is said to be valued at £40million by Leicester City.

But an emerging report from The Telegraph says that West Ham are now leading the race to sign Barnes this summer. Matt Law writes that the Hammers will have money to spend from Declan Rice’s inevitable sale this summer, with David Moyes’ side able to offer Barnes European football after winning the Europa Conference League last night.

Barnes to West Ham?

Barnes certainly looks likely to leave Leicester City this summer alongside James Maddison. The pair shone in the top flight last time round, and for Barnes, West Ham will prove to be an attractive destination.

He doesn’t look short of options going into the summer and West Ham are just one of the sides showing an interest, who can also offer European football next season.

But Barnes doesn’t seem to be a prime target for the Magpies who are also being linked with Maddison.

Expect the Hammers to take their time before moving for Barnes though. They need to finalise the future of Rice before they can go out spending and that one could become a saga if teams don’t meet West Ham’s valuation of the midfielder, whatever their valuation is.

But Barnes certainly looks to have an exciting summer transfer window ahead of him.