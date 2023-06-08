West Brom’s summer transfer plans laid out after backroom reshuffle

West Brom are undergoing a reshuffle behind the scenes ahead of the transfer window opening next week.

Ron Gourlay has left his position as chief executive. Managing director Mark Miles will assume Gourlay’s old responsibilities whilst Ian Pearce goes from head of recruitment to head of football operations, and he’ll now work more closely alongside Miles and head coach Carlos Corberan this summer.

And Pearce has given Baggies fans an insight into what this summer’s transfer could hold for West Brom, who achieved a 9th place finish in the 2022/23 Championship table.

The former Chelsea, Fulham, and West Ham defender told Birmingham Live:

“In Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu, I believe we signed the three best free transfers last year. This summer we’ll be looking at that market again and seeing what’s available, but we’ll be utilising the loan market too – which is very important for teams in the Championship and can be a good tool for progression.

“We’ll be assessing both of those markets. And another example of business we’d like to do is Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has been brilliant for us and built a good connection with the fans. We’ll be looking for those types of signings as well.”