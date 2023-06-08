Watford confirm ongoing contract talks with three players

Watford are in ongoing discussions with Tom Cleverley, Craig Cathcart and Dan Gosling, they have confirmed.

Watford endured a tough 2022/23 campaign and with Valerien Ismael now at the helm, it will be hoped they’ve finally got a boss they can keep for the long-term as they look to challenge for promotion next season.

The Hornets fell way short of the promotion picture and cycled through three managers. Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all tried to get the club back on track but now, attention turns to preparing for 2023/24.

There are still important matters regarding player contracts though and a new update has emerged from the club.

Watford have announced that talks are still ongoing with long-serving veterans Cleverley and Cathcart. Not only that, but discussions are taking place with Gosling too despite the fact his deal was terminated towards the end of the season. He’s been out with injury and while continuing his rehab with the Hornets, it seems there’s a chance of him returning.

While talks continue with those three, Britt Assombalonga and Juninho Bacuna will depart.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Discussions continue…

Cleverley, Cathcart and Gosling are all vastly experienced players with the leadership abilities to keep having an impact on and off the pitch but some might be surprised to see that talks are ongoing to possibly keep the trio onboard.

Cleverley was sidelined for much of last season while Gosling continues to deal with a long-term issue. Cathcart played in 28 Championship games but he had spells in and out of the side too, playing no part in the last five games of the season.

There are arguments to keep the trio but in a bid to really kick on with a new era and start afresh under Ismael, some would argue it might be the right time to let them take on new challenges elsewhere while bringing some fresh blood to Vicarage Road.