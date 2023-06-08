The Leeds United players in demand and whether the Whites should keep or sell this summer

Leeds United’s three-year flirtation with the Premier League ended last season.

The team that Marcelo Bielsa moulded into title-winners is largely gone. Indeed, El Loco himself has since been sacked and is the new coach of Uruguay’s national side.

Relegation, inevitably, brings different challenges for a side and this is no different for the Whites. One reality the West Yorkshire giants will have to face up to is an exodus of their more renowned players. And it is an exodus that has already begun according to some media sources.

Junior Firpo: Firpo has been at Elland Road since July 2021, signing for the Whites from Barcelona. His time in West Yorkshire has seen him make 51 appearances for Leeds, scoring two goals and registering four assists.

The Dominican Republic international is wanted by a number of European clubs according to the respected journalist Fabrizio Romano. His injury issues and a lack of confidence have clouded his time with the Whites.

In truth, Firpo should be one of the players that Leeds United look to move on from the club, rather than try to look to keep him. He’s one they could get some useful money for.

Wilfried Gnonto: You can criticise Whites’ former transfer guru Victor Orta for a lot of iffy deals, but not the one which brought 19-year-old Gnonto to Elland Road. This was one that Orta definitely got right.

The 19-year-old cost less than €5million when brought to the Premier League from FC Zurich. It was a move that has seen him score four goals and provide four assists in 28 games for the Whites.

Italian giants Juventus are one side who have taken an interest in Gnonto, as have a number of Premier League sides. However, the teen forward is one who Leeds United should fight tooth and nail to keep a hold of. He’d terrorise the Championship with his pace and power.

Crysencio Summerville: Summerville was brought over to West Yorkshire from Dutch side Feyenoord in mid-September 2020. His progress through the youth sides at Wetherby was effortless.

After 14 goals and 12 assists in just 30 games for the U21s, Summerville stepped into the first-team. Last season, he scored four Premier League goals and registered two assists.

Reports have put Aston Villa and PSV head-to-head in a transfer tussle for Summerville. However, Leeds United must pull out all the stops to keep him at Elland Road. His pace and eye for goal at Championship level would be devastating.

Brenden Aaronson: The 22-year-old American international Aaronson joined Leeds United in a big-money move from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg last summer. He came at a high cost and with a reputation of being a livewire on the ball.

However, it is safe to say that he didn’t live up to the hype and scored just one goal and laid on three assists in 36 Premier League games last season. He is a player who reportedly is being considered by several Bundesliga outfits.

In truth, a purported loan out to anywhere would be welcomed by Leeds United fans. These fans see Aaronson as too lightweight for the Whites and the Premier League and he’s apparently not keen on playing in the Championship.

Cody Drameh: Leeds United brought in 21-year-old Drameh from Fulham’s youth set-up in mid-August 2020. Since then, the young right-back has progressed to the first-team squad but has only made eight appearances for the Whites.

Drameh has seen his chances of regular football hindered by those in front of him. It was this situation that made him go above Bielsa to secure a loan move to Cardiff City in January last year.

A similar move this year saw him end up at promoted Luton Town where he stood out with consistent displays. He is a sought-after player, with promoted duo Luton and Burnley in the hunt for him. However, Drameh seems like a player that Leeds United need to cling onto and build a team around.