Swansea City yet to make approach for linked coach with PL side set to offer him a role

Swansea City’s managerial hunt looks to be getting underway, with several names being linked with a move to the Welsh club.

In truth, Swansea City’s managerial search will have been underway for a while now. Russell Martin has seemingly been on the brink of sealing his switch to Southampton for a couple of weeks and with his Swansea contract having just a year left on it, the Swans may have had some potential replacements on their mind long before the end of the 2022/23 season.

And one name being linked with the Swans is Ryan Mason. The 31-year-old former Spurs midfielder has just finished a second interim spell in charge of his former club, and it’s being reported by Evening Standard that he’ll be offered a position on Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff at the club.

But the same report also says that Mason has interest from two Championship clubs, before a separate report revealed Swansea’s interest. Planet Swans however say that Swansea City ‘have not made an approach to discuss officially any terms’ with Mason as of yet.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Swans’ next manager…

Swansea City, in fairness, have made a lot of decent managerial appointments over the past few years. Going way back to names like Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers, then fast-forwarding to the likes of Graham Potter and Martin – they all played an attractive brand of football and that’s something the Swans fans want to see going forward.

Mason’s style of play is unproven. Being such a young coach we could expect him to boast a contemporary style of play. But given his inexperience, what his playing philosophy is like remains to be seen – and whether he’d be a good coach remains likewise.

For now though, Martin’s move to Southampton remains in the pipelines and so the Swans are in limbo.