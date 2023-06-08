Swansea City yet to make approach for linked coach with PL side set to offer him a role

Swansea City’s managerial hunt looks to be getting underway, with several names being linked with a move to the Welsh club.
In truth, Swansea City’s managerial search will have been underway for a while now. Russell Martin has seemingly been on the brink of sealing his switch to Southampton for a couple of weeks and with his Swansea contract having just a year left on it, the Swans may have had some potential replacements on their mind long before the end of the 2022/23 season.
And one name being linked with the Swans is Ryan Mason. The 31-year-old former Spurs midfielder has just finished a second interim spell in charge of his former club, and it’s being reported by Evening Standard that he’ll be offered a position on Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff at the club.
But the same report also says that Mason has interest from two Championship clubs, before a separate report revealed Swansea’s interest. Planet Swans however say that Swansea City ‘have not made an approach to discuss officially any terms’ with Mason as of yet.
Swans’ next manager…
Swansea City, in fairness, have made a lot of decent managerial appointments over the past few years. Going way back to names like Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers, then fast-forwarding to the likes of Graham Potter and Martin – they all played an attractive brand of football and that’s something the Swans fans want to see going forward.
Mason’s style of play is unproven. Being such a young coach we could expect him to boast a contemporary style of play. But given his inexperience, what his playing philosophy is like remains to be seen – and whether he’d be a good coach remains likewise.
For now though, Martin’s move to Southampton remains in the pipelines and so the Swans are in limbo.