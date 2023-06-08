Striker signs? The Sunderland transfers we could see materialise in the first week of the window

Sunderland fell short in the play-offs after a brilliant season and if they’re to go one step further in the 2023/24 campaign, Tony Mowbray and the club hierarchy will know that new recruits are a must.

The arrival of new faces while holding onto key players will be important in maintaining this upward trajectory they find themselves on and the sooner they can make progress in the transfer window, the better.

The window officially opens next Wednesday, so let’s look at the Sunderland deals we could see happen in the first week.

Starting off with potential incomings, there are a couple rumoured to be close. Central Coast Mariners centre-back Nectarios Triantis has been heavily linked with a move to Wearside and a $500,000 move has been reported. It was claimed that last week’s A-League grand final was his last game for the Mariners ahead of a Sunderland switch, so that could be one that gets done early.

Crystal Palace are said to be admirers too but he’d have to go out on loan if he joined the Eagles and Triantis wants to play under Mowbray.

Benfica youngster Luis Semedo is another to have been linked with Sunderland. Reports from Portugal said the 19-year-old striker is nearing a move to the Stadium of Light as he approaches the end of his contract with the Portuguese giants. He’d be a shrewd free agent signing for the Black Cats and another star for the future.

The last early incoming could be Jobe Bellingham, though it seems there is work to be done on that front. The move has been reported as imminent for a little while now but it has been said that Sunderland need to up their offer for the Birmingham City man.

Given that Bellingham has been spotted at the Stadium of Light on a couple of occasions though, you feel it could get done early if this roadblock can be passed.

As for departures, Jack Clarke continue to be linked with exits but that saga could prove to be one that drags on.

Academy goalkeeper Toby Bell could make an early move away though. It has been claimed he’s nearing a move to Manchester City, so that could materialise in the coming weeks.