Southampton’s £18m man wanted by three clubs, reporter claims

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is attracting interest from Union Berlin, Galatasaray and Al-Taawoon, according to reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

Southampton added towering Nigerian striker Onuachu to their ranks in January as they desperately looked to add some firepower to their ranks. He signed for £18m plus add-ons but after starring in Belgium, he couldn’t carry his form over to the English game.

Onuachu played 11 times without scoring for the Saints after scoring 16 in 19 Jupiler Pro League games for KFC Genk.

Now, following Southampton’s relegation, Onuachu could head for pastures new after a matter of months at St. Mary’s.

Belgian reporter Tavolieri has revealed on Twitter that the 29-year-old is drawing interest from Bundesliga side Union Berlin, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Taawoon.

🇳🇬🔴 Paul #Onuachu should leave #SouthamptonFC this summer! The Nigerian striker can already count on the interest of #FCUnion & #Galatasaray. In Saudi Arabia, #AlTaawoonFC🇸🇦 put the player on their list too. A come back to #KRCGenk considered as unlikely. #saintsfc #mercato pic.twitter.com/8IADos4Xa7 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 8, 2023

Onuachu currently has three years left on his contract with Southampton but following their relegation, he seems like a player who will more than likely head for pastures new after a dismal half-season with the club.

Better off elsewhere?

It can’t be doubted that Onuachu’s time at Southampton to date has been disappointing. A player of his sheer size and goalscoring record looked like an exciting addition and given Nathan Jones’ direct playing style, he looked to be a good fit.

It wasn’t long before Jones was moved on though and Onuachu quickly looked like a bad fit in a seriously struggling side. Given how well he’s performed in Denmark and Belgium before, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Nigerian international went on to find form again at his new club.

However, it feels best that he moves on. Southampton can recoup some of the £18m they spent on him in January while freeing Onuachu to play at a club better suited to him. It would be harsh to blame him for his struggles in red and white but a summer exit definitely looks best for all.