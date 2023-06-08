Southampton in talks with 23-year-old after Stoke City loan

Southampton are in talks with Will Smallbone over his extending his contract, as detailed in a report by the Irish Examiner.

Southampton are exploring the possibility of keeping hold of the midfielder for longer following the end of his loan spell away at Stoke City.

Smallbone, who is 23-years-old, was allowed to leave last July to join the Potters on a season-long deal to get some regular game time under his belt and was a key player for the Potters, making 46 appearances in all competitions and finding the net three times.

His contract with the Saints expires in June 2024 meaning he is entering the final 12 months of his deal and he is due to become a free agent next year.

Southampton looking to strike deal

Securing Smallbone down on an extension would eradicate the risk of Southampton losing him for a minimal fee anytime soon. His future with the Hampshire outfit is likely to depend on the plans their new manager has, with WalesOnline reporting that discussions are ongoing with Swansea City’s Russell Martin over him replacing Ruben Selles in the hot seat.

The Basingstoke-born man has been on the books of the Saints since 2008 and has since risen up through their academy ranks. He was a key player for them at various youth levels before he penned first professional terms back in 2017.

Smallbone has since played 20 times for Southampton and has chipped in with a single goal. His loan switch to Stoke last term turned into a success and he proved that he has what it takes to be a proven performer at Championship level.

It will be harder for him to break into the starting XI at St Mary’s though due to players in his position like James Ward-Prowse, Carlos Alcaraz and Romeo Lavia.