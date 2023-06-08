Sam Allardyce names two coaches he thinks ‘would be ideal’ for Leeds United

Sam Allardyce says Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane would be ‘ideal’ to take charge of Leeds United ahead of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Allardyce oversaw Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League last month. He did so with former Oxford United boss Robinson by his side, as well as legendary Premier League striker Keane.

Leeds are on the lookout for a new manager and several names have been linked, incluing Marcelo Bielsa’s former no.2 Carlos Corberan, as well as names like Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker, and more.

And now, Allardyce has thrown his suggestion into the ring, saying that Robinson and Keane would be his bet to lead Leeds into the next Championship season.

He said on the ‘No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast‘ (via FLW):

“Because Karl and Robbie did so well, they would be ideal to take over the running of the football side. Karl is hugely experienced as a manager and I know the Leeds fans will look, who is Karl Robinson? But down in the lower divisions he’s learned his trade, done his time, he’s a great communicator.

“I know I could leave him at any single time for whatever reason and know the place would be running the right way. And Robbie, even though I only know him from Soccer Aid, but with him for a short period of time he was brilliant around the players and gave a great vibe to everybody.”

Keane has worked as an assistant coach with the Republic of Ireland national side, Middlesbrough, and of course Leeds, whilst Robinson has managerial experience with the likes of MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United, with nearly 700 games as a manager to his name.

Who next for Leeds?

One might be able to see the logic behind Allardyce’s comments. But Robinson leading Leeds into next season really woudn’t fill the fans with hope.

He was unable to guide Oxford United out of League One during a five-year stay at the club. He’s also never managed in the Championship and so it wouldn’t be such an exciting appointment for the Whites.

They need someone with the excitement and quality of Marcelo Bielsa to get them back out of the Champisonhip. Finding that manager is going to be tough, but whoever comes in will be taking over a side with a lot of quality remaining from their last Premier League season, so expectations will be high.