Portsmouth, Derby County and Barnsley among sides pursuing 34-goal/assist star

Portuguese forward Rodrigues has been a star performer for Notts County since arriving in 2020. He joined from Dutch side FC Den Bosch and after three years, he’s helped the Magpies back into the EFL.

Rodrigues notched 19 goals and 15 assists in the National League over the 2022/23 campaign but as it stands, question marks surround his future. His contract at Meadow Lane expires this summer and he’s yet to pen a new deal.

Rumours have circulated regarding a potential move up the EFL before and now, fresh claims have emerged from Football Insider.

They report that all of Portsmouth, Derby County, Barnsley, Oxford United and Cardiff City are keen on the 26-year-old. He has been offered a new deal by Notts County but with plenty of interest emerging, it remains to be seen if he’ll stay with Luke Williams’ side.

Making a step up…

Regardless of where Rodrigues is playing his football, it seems he’s set for a step up in competition barring a real surprise move. In the last two seasons with Notts County he’s shown he’s a player capable of moving up a division or two and at his age, the time has come for him to make that rise.

If he stays with County, he’ll be playing in the EFL for the first time but the likes of Portsmouth, Derby County, Barnsley, Oxford United and Cardiff City would present a big step up, and on a bigger stage.

There are some prestigious names claimed to be eyeing Rodrigues and they could be attractive prospects for the forward if he decides to move on. County will be hopeful of retaining him as they gear up for League Two but time will tell just how their star forward’s situation pans out.