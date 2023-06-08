PL starlet joins? The Blackburn Rovers transfers we could see materialise in the first week of the window

Blackburn Rovers are in for a busy summer window and after a January to forget, the club should be looking to get their business done early.

Blackburn Rovers will be keen to leave that dismal window behind and having already completed the signing of striker Niall Ennis, hopes are high going into the transfer window.

Next Wednesday is when the window officially opens and it could be that Rovers’ early business doesn’t end with Ennis. It could be that some targets can arrive in the early stages of the summer too and one arrival that looks on the cards is Thomas Bloxham.

The Tottenham Hotspur teenager spent time on trial with Blackburn earlier this year and reports followed stating he would officially join the club when his deal expires at the end of June. If a deal is in place and plans haven’t changed, this could be made official in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, out of contract targets could be easy deals to get sorted in the early stages of the window. Versatile defender Regan Poole has been linked with a move to Ewood Park and he’ll be leaving Lincoln City this summer, so it could be that he finds himself a new home sooner rather than later.

Joel Latibeaudiere, another versatile defender, is out of contract at the end of this month. He is reported to have been offered to Rovers and as another free agent-to-be, it could be another signing that is wrapped up quickly like the Ennis deal.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

Finally, in terms of potential outgoings, a good few Rovers players are said to have drawn interest but many are ones that the club will be keen to hold onto. For example, Adam Wharton and Hayden Carter.

However, one who will likely head for the exit is Tayo Edun. He’s down the pecking order under Jon Dahl Tomasson and with Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic keen, it’s hard to see Blackburn Rovers making a deal difficult if either are to firm up their interest early in the window.