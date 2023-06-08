Newport County’s stance emerges on re-signing Middlesbrough man this summer

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan has spoken out on his side’s intent to pursue another move for Middlesbrough forward Calum Kavanagh this summer, in an interview which appears on Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough allowed Kavanagh to join League Two side Newport County in the January window, with the Irishman going on to play 19 times in all competitions, eight of which were starts, scoring twice and registering one assist.

Now although he wasn’t necessary prolific in the fourth tier, Exiles boss Coughlan has expressed a keen interest in bringing the Boro forward back to Rodney Parade, along with fellow January loanees Matt Baker of Stoke City and Charlie McNeill of Manchester United.

In an interview which appears on Teesside Live, he confirmed their stance on re-signing Kavanagh again over the summer, along with the aforementioned duo.

“I wouldn’t say no to having them here again next season if Middlesbrough, Manchester United and Stoke were open to that,” he said.

“I will pursue them for sure.”

Middlesbrough will likely weigh up their options and see who they can get through the door before making a decision on Kavanagh’s immediate future, but Newport County will fancy their chances of getting a deal done should they pursue a move.

A good move for all parties…

Kavanagh is not likely going to get a first-team opportunity at Middlesbrough next season given the number of players ahead of him in the pecking order, and so Michael Carrick’s side will presumably look to loan him out again.

Newport County could be the beneficiaries and would be signing a player they know well, who has spent time at the club already, and who has bags of potential which they will be hoping can materialise on the pitch next season.

Lastly, it helps to improve Kavanagh’s game too. Getting valuable minutes regularly at senior level will develop him as a player, and come back to the Teessiders a more complete forward, or at least the player and his parent club will be hoping.