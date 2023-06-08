Newcastle United identify five summer transfer targets from the three relegated PL sides as Magpies eye value for money

Newcastle United have identified five new summer transfer targets, with all five being Championship players.

The Telegraph say that Newcastle United are looking to raid last season’s relegated sides in a bid to find value for money in their summer signings.

And the same report has revealed that the Magpies have identified five summer transfer targets from the relegated sides – Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton.

And the five targets are Leicester City pair Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams.

All five have been involved in transfer headlines since the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League season, with Ward-Prowse and Maddison in particular looking like they’ll seal big money Premier League transfers this summer.

The Telegraph have also reported today that West Ham are currently leading the race to sign Barnes from Leicester City. Elsewhere, Lavia has a growing number of Premier League suitors, whilst Adams has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle’s big summer…

Newcastle look set for another busy summer transfer window. They’re gearing up for their long-awaited return to European football and they’ll want to make a statement, but they;ll also need improved squad depth if they’re to maintain form in the Premier League next season too.

So expect to see a number of names arrive at St James’ Park this summer. Clubs often raid the relegated sides for their star players and this season’s relegated sides in particular have some big name players who are likely up for sale.

Each player would likely cost Newcastle a big transfer fee as each player has interest from other Premier League sides. But for each of the three relegated sides, this summer could be a very important one in shaping their future, with a lot of money there to be made.