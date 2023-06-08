Luton Town set to seal swoop for Dungannon Swifts forward

Luton Town are set to sign youngster Sam Anderson from Northern Irish side Dungannon Swifts, it has emerged.

Luton Town are heading for the Premier League and while there will be a heavy focus on preparing the first-team for top-flight football, the Hatters also look to have an eye on bringing in some new youth prospects.

The club have shown they’re willing to recruit talented youngsters to bring into their academy, getting them ready for senior football. Now, it has emerged that young winger Anderson could be the latest to arrive at Kenilworth Road.

The City of Armagh High School (via the News Letter) posted on Facebook that Anderson is set to travel to Luton in the coming weeks to begin his professional career with the Hatters.

Anderson, 16, is on the books with Northern Irish top-flight side Dungannon Swifts. He made his debut for the club in April, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Newry City.

A new youngster inbound…

Anderson looks set to make his move to Luton Town having made a bright start to his career. Making a senior debut at 16 is no mean feat and he’s also part of Northern Ireland’s youth setup, picking up two caps for the U17s earlier in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Hatters will be hoping that he can progress through their youth ranks and eventually make a breakthrough into first-team football, be it with them or elsewhere.

It’s sure to be a busy summer for all at Kenilworth Road as they make the transition from the Championship to the Premier League and there could be plenty of new additions across the board. Anderson’s impending arrival marks a start to their youth recruitment and hopefully, some senior signings can follow sooner rather than later.