Sheffield United, Luton Town and Sheffield United keen on released Crystal Palace man with 600+ career apps to his name

Luton Town and Sheffield United keen on released Crystal Palace man with 600+ career apps to his name

byLuke Phelps
8 June 2023
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Luton Town and Sheffield United are both ‘keen on signing’ James McArthur, reports TEAMtalk.

McArthur, 35, is available on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace. The experienced midfielder spent nine seasons at Selhurst Park, joining from Wigan Athletic way back in 2014 and going on to make 253 total appearances for the Eagles.

He featured just four times in the 2022/23 Premier League season though, prompting his exit from the club. But the Scot could remain in the Premier League going into next season with TEAMtalk revealing that promoted sides Luton Town and Sheffield United are both keen on the midfielder.

Their report adds that McArthur is weighing up his options ahead of the summer, and that Luton and Sheffield United are both keen on adding some more Premier League experience to their ranks.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0