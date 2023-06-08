Luton Town and Sheffield United keen on released Crystal Palace man with 600+ career apps to his name

Luton Town and Sheffield United are both ‘keen on signing’ James McArthur, reports TEAMtalk.

McArthur, 35, is available on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace. The experienced midfielder spent nine seasons at Selhurst Park, joining from Wigan Athletic way back in 2014 and going on to make 253 total appearances for the Eagles.

He featured just four times in the 2022/23 Premier League season though, prompting his exit from the club. But the Scot could remain in the Premier League going into next season with TEAMtalk revealing that promoted sides Luton Town and Sheffield United are both keen on the midfielder.

Their report adds that McArthur is weighing up his options ahead of the summer, and that Luton and Sheffield United are both keen on adding some more Premier League experience to their ranks.