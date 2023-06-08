Leicester City keen on Fulham man who’s out of contract in 2024, he’s won Championship promotion 3 times

Leicester City are interested in Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, says Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse.

Cairney, 32, has just capped his eighth season with Fulham. And it was another impressive season from the two-time Scottish international who featured in all but five of his side’s top flight fixtures, scoring twice.

The attacking midfielder has racked up 282 total appearances for Fulham, scoring 43 goals along the way. But he faces an uncertain summer ahead as he enters the final year of his Craven Cottage contract.

And Collomosse has now revealed on Twitter that relegated Leicester City are ‘one of the clubs’ interested in Cairney ahead of the summer transfer window opening next week:

Leicester one of the clubs interested in Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney. Proven performer at Championship level and one year left on his contract #lcfc — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) June 8, 2023

Cairney has earned promotion from the Championship three times with Fulham – twice via the play-offs in 2018 and 2020, and last year when he helped the London side win the title under Marco Silva. He’s previously represented the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, with 448 career appearances to his name to date.

Cairney to Leicester?

Cairney is certainly the type of Championship-experienced player that Leicester need to bring in this summer. He’s a versatile player too, able to play in a variety of midfield positions, and he’s just capped a very productive season after some injury troubles in previous campaigns.

He’s out of contract next year but Fulham hold an option to extend his stay by a year, so what he Cottagers make of his future remains to be seen.

Cairney would bring attacking quality to a Foxes midfield which looks set to lose James Maddison this summer – his departure will leave a huge creative void in the midfield which Cairney could help to fill.

Leicester look to be facing competition for this one, but it would certainly be a decent start to their summer transfer window, which needs to be a proactive one of they’re to return to the Premier League at first time of asking.