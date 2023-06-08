League Two side snap up striker after Morecambe exit

Barrow have snapped up striker Courtney Duffus following his departure from Morecambe, as announced on their official club website.

Morecambe have cut ties with the attacker following their relegation from League One and he has swiftly found himself a new home in the Football League.

Duffus, who is 27-years-old, has spent the past two years with the Shrimps but struggled to make an impact at the Mazuma Stadium due to injury problems.

He has now been handed a one-year deal by Barrow, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that, as they prepare for another year in League Two.

New home for former Morecambe man

A big summer lies ahead for Morecambe as they look to bounce back from relegation last term. They have a manager in Derek Adams who knows what it takes to get promoted from the fourth tier and they will need to bolster their ranks this summer.

Duffus joined the North West outfit back in 2021 and went on to make nine appearances without scoring. He was also loaned out to Stockport County during his first year at the club to get some game time.

Barrow will hope they can help Duffus find his scoring boots again after taking a gamble on him. The Bluebirds were in and around the promotion picture during the first-half of the last campaign under Pete Wild but saw their form slump after the turn of the year.

Their new attacker was on the books at Everton from 2012 to 2017 but didn’t play for their senior team. He left the Premier League side after a loan spell at Bury and has since played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Waterford, Yeovil Town and Bromley.