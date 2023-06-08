Key Sheffield Wednesday figure departs for League One club

Blackpool have named David Downes as their new sporting director, bringing him in from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday are heading for the Championship and while it will be hoped that key squad members and influencers off-pitch figures can stay put, one heading for pastures new is Downes.

Downes has been at Hillsborough for four years, working as their head of recruitment and analysis. His work will have played a key role in getting the Owls back to the second-tier but it has now been confirmed that he’ll be staying in League One.

Relegated Blackpool have confirmed that Downes has joined the club as their new sporting director.

They state that Downes’ role will see him take responsibility for ‘all football development’, working with both the academy and the first-team as the Tangerines look to get back on track following their relegation from the Championship.

In Sheffield Wednesday’s statement confirming his exit, they moved to wish him the best in his new challenge and thanked him for his efforts at Hillsborough.

The impact…

There isn’t really a good time to lose your head of recruitment, but less than a week before the transfer window opens isn’t great timing for Sheffield Wednesday. It will hoped Downes’ exit doesn’t impact their efforts to bring in new players but by now, the Owls should have most of their potential targets lined up.

The hope will be that a replacement for Downes can be found sooner rather than later though, be it someone already in house or an external appointment.

As for Blackpool, Downes’ arrival will hopefully kickstart their recruitment drive. Neil Critchley will be keen to bring in a number of new faces before embarking on the 2023/24 campaign and the appointment of a new sporting director should only help matters.