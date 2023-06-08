John Percy reveals Tottenham transfer warning as Leicester City slap latest price tag on James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur have ‘been warned’ that Leicester City star James Maddison will cost them over £50million this summer, as per The Telegraph.

Maddison is set to be the big Championship departure this summer. Leicester City look to have little-to-no chance of keeping the England man around for the 2023/24 campaign, and with a year left on his current contract, a sale this summer looks like a necessity for the Foxes.

And the 26-year-old isn’t short of suitors. A host of Premier League sides have been credited with an interest in him but Spurs’ name keeps on being mentioned more than most.

It was reported that the club’s managerial uncertainty was handing the lead to Newcastle United in the race for Maddison. But the North London club have since appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manger and it seems to have reignited their interest in Maddison.

An emerging report from The Telegraph says that Spurs are ‘set to move’ for Maddison this summer, but that they’ve been told it will cost them more than £50million.

It comes after contrasting reports regarding Maddison’s price tag – Leicester wanted £60million for him last season and they were said to be commanding £40million for him this time round, but The Telegraph’s John Percy now writes that Maddison is valued in excess of £50million.

Caution needed…

Whilst it’s understandable that Leicester City will want to recoup as much as possible for Maddison, they need to proceed with caution.

Too often teams slap hefty price tags on players who are in the final year of their deal, stick by that price, and eventually lose them for free – see the example of Ben Brereton Diaz at Blackburn Rovers last season.

A fee upwards of £50million for Maddison is fair for the player, but his contract situation may force that price tag down if the Foxes want a sale this summer.

It’s almost impossible to see Maddison lining up in the second tier next season. Leicester need to be realistic with this one and not back themselves into a corner.