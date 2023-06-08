January signing moved on? The Southampton transfers we could see materialise in the first week of the window

There’s a few moving parts at Southampton right now. Russell Martin’s appointment is starting to drag on, but despite that, rumours linking players with moves away from St Mary’s are really heating up.

We could see some big name departures at Southampton this summer. Director of football Rasmus Ankeresen says Saints fans should expect that, but that the club will also look to keep some of their star players ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

And the big name in Southampton transfer headlines is James Ward-Prowse. He’s being linked with a clutch of Premier League teams ahead of the summer transfer window, but it doesn’t look like his future will be decided until later in the summer with the midfielder reportedly taking some time off before deciding his next step.

Then there’s the likes of 2022 summer signings Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap. Both have Premier League suitors with Lavia the more in demand of the two – he’s wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool, with Arsenal mentioned as potential suitors too, whilst Bella-Kotchap has interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Interest in Lavia certainly seems more advanced right now, but Southampton’s £50million asking price could mean that his potential exit drags on into the summer transfer window.

But the future of Nathan Tella could well be decided within the first week of the summer transfer window, which officially opens on June 14th.

Burnley want to bring him back to Turf Moor next season after his impressive 2022/23 campaign on loan at Turf Moor. It’s said that the Clarets have already held initial talks with Southampton over a potential deal, and with Martin’s appointment potentially set to drag on until later in the month, it seems like the Clarets could act fast, and take advantage of the uncertainty at St Mary’s.

Another move that looks to be in the advanced stages is Mislav Orsic to Trabzonspor. The January signing from Dinamo Zagreb made just one Premier League appearance for the Saints, with reports this month linking him with a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor. The most recent reports have revealed that officials from the Turkish club have travelled to Croatia to speak with Orsic and push a deal further down the line.

And there’s other names in transfer headlines. Che Adams is thought to be of interest to a few different Premier League sides, whilst Tino Livramento is said to be a target of Newcastle United‘s, though neither player looks that close to leaving right now.

A busy summer lies ahead for the Saints, but whether it’ll be a promising summer remains to be seen.