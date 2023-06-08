Grimsby Town agree deal to sign striker from League One new boys

Grimsby Town are gearing up for another season of League Two football and it will be hoped that a productive transfer window can push them up the fourth-tier table. The Mariners finished the 2022/23 campaign in 11th place, also embarking on an impressive FA Cup run.

It seems they’re looking to make a swift start to their summer business too. The transfer window officially opens next Wednesday and now, it has been claimed that Town have agreed a fee for Stevenage striker Rose.

Football Insider has said the 29-year-old is set to make the move to Blundell Park after just a year at Stevenage.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Grimsby set to sign Stevenage forward Danny Rose – fee agreed. 🤝 ✍️: @SportsPeteO#GTFC #StevenageFC — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) June 8, 2023

He helped them win promotion to League One with nine goals and three assists in 52 games across all competitions. Barnsley-born Rose played at striker or right-wing for Steve Evans’ side and netted four goals in five games during a purple patch in the autumn.

On the move…

An exit for Rose marks decent business for Stevenage. They signed him for nothing upon the expiry of his Northampton Town contract last summer, so with a fee agreed over a Grimsby Town switch, they’ll turn a profit regardless of the sum.

It looks like a decent signing for Hurst and co too. Rose is vastly experienced at League Two level with 260 appearances in the division and he’s previously been a fairly reliable goalscorer, mainly at spells with Bury and Mansfield Town.

The Mariners certainly need to bolster their attacking options too. With the departures of loan men John McAtee and George Lloyd, Danilo Orsi is the only senior striker left on the books as Ryan Taylor heads for free agency. Rose’s arrival will add another much-needed option and some valuable pedigree at the level.