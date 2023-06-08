Grimsby Town agree deal to land relegated defender

Grimsby Town are poised to throw the defender a League Two lifeline following the Dale’s relegation to the National League last season.

Mullarkey, who is 27-years-old, made the switch to Spotland back in January and became a key player for the North West side despite their struggles on the pitch.

The Warrington-born man ended up making 12 league appearances and although he still has another 12 months left on the contract he penned earlier this winter, he is set to head out the exit door already.

Grimsby Town getting busy

Grimsby Town are wasting no time in bolstering their ranks ahead of next term in the fourth tier again under Paul Hurst. They have today secured the signing of striker Danny Rose from Stevenage.

Mullarkey will provide them with another option to pick from in their defensive department and he may feel that he has a point to prove still in the Football League following Rochdale’s relegation.

He rose up through the academy at Crewe Alexandra and was a regular for the Cheshire club at various youth levels as a youngster. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Railwaymen and left in 2017 for Nantwich Town after gaining experience out on loan at Leek Town.

Mullarkey then found himself at Altrincham by 2019 and soon became an important player at Moss Lane. He played 94 matches for the non-league outfit and chipped in with seven goals from the back.

The fact he can play at right-back and centre-back would make him a useful option for Grimsby and that versatility is handy in a season where you can easily play over 50 games including all your cup clashes.