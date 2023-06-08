Derby County yet to receive offer for key player amid transfer talk

Derby County are yet to receive an offer for midfielder Jason Knight this summer, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive.

Derby County are preparing for another year in League One and the Republic of Ireland international is still under contract until June 2024.

Knight, who is 22-years-old, has been an important player for the Rams in the middle of the park over recent seasons and is a player who they would no doubt like to keep hold of ahead of next season under Paul Warne.

He has already racked up 18 caps for his country and he will be looking to help them qualify for the European Championships in Germany next year.

Derby County haven’t heard anything

The uncertainty surrounding Knight’s future at Derby has been caused by Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny’s recent comments to The Sun (via Derby Telegraph): “He’s another one on the verge of a move now. A lot of clubs want to buy Jason, which will be good for him, to get back to playing at a level higher than League One.”

His deal expires in June 2024 meaning the Rams risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him now or next January, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension anytime soon.

Knight joined them back in 2017 from Cabinteely and he broke into their starting XI during the 2019/20 season in the Championship. He has since established himself as a first-team regular and has made 166 appearances in all competitions, 47 of which came last term, and has found the net 14 times to date.

Derby will be carefully weighing up their transfer options at the moment as they look to bounce back from missing out on the play-offs. Fixtures for next season are released later this month as they look to mount another push for promotion back to the second tier.