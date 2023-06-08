Departing Charlton Athletic man emerges as transfer option for Hibernian

Charlton Athletic’s departing striker Macauley Bonne could be targeted by Hibernian if Millwall target Kevin Nisbet departs, as per Darren Witcoop.

Charlton Athletic re-signed former favourite Bonne in January, bringing him back for a second spell at The Valley after his contract with QPR was brought to a premature end.

It was a popular signing but the Zimbabwean striker struggled to make an impact. He managed just two goals in 16 League One games and was left out of the matchday squad for the last four games. As a result, his contract will not be renewed and Bonne will be free to find a new club as a free agent.

Now, it has been claimed that Scottish Premiership side Hibernian could be an option for Bonne.

Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said on Twitter that Hibs could look into a move for the departing Charlton Athletic man if they lose Kevin Nisbet this summer.

Scottish side Hibernian could move for free agent striker Macauley Bonne if they lose Millwall target Kevin Nisbet this summer. Bonne had attracted interest from Bolton in January before joining Charlton #bwfc #Bolton #hibs — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 8, 2023

Millwall are pushing to secure a £1.5m deal for Nisbet, so Bonne would be a cheap replacement.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

A fresh start?

It’s safe to say that Bonne’s return to The Valley didn’t go as anyone would’ve hoped. He was a key player in his first spell at the club but that relationship will have soured somewhat. It means a fresh start is best for the striker, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

He has been prolific in both the Championship and League One before, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if EFL interest emerged. Scotland could present a new challenge for Bonne though having spent his entire career playing in English football.

As for Charlton Athletic, they’ll know adding new firepower to their attack is a must. Miles Leaburn will likely lead the line but Chuks Aneke and youngster Daniel Kanu are the only other natural options at the top of the pitch.