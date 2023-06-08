Coventry City set sights on signing Wrexham promotion winner

Coventry City are keen on signing Wrexham midfielder Tom O’Connor this summer, according to The Mirror.

Coventry City are interested in luring the former Republic of Ireland international up to the Championship as they hunt for additions ahead of next season.

O’Connor, who is 24-years-old, played a key role behind Wrexham’s promotion from the National League last term but they could face a battle to keep hold of him now.

The Sky Blues were beaten in the play-off final by Luton Town at Wembley and will be aiming to mount another push for the Premier League in the next campaign under Mark Robins.

Coventry City aiming to bolster squad

Coventry could see O’Connor as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park. Robins’ side finished 6th in the table last season but will do well to keep hold of key pair Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer over the coming months.

They have already completed a deal to sign left-back Jay Dasilva following the expiration of his contract at fellow second tier outfit Bristol City. He has penned a four-year contract and will compete with Jake Bidwell for a place in the squad.

O’Connor may have been identified as one of their next arrivals after catching the eye at Wrexham. The Welsh outfit persuaded him to drop down two leagues from League One to the fifth tier back in January 2022 and he has since established himself as an important player at the Racecourse Ground.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has made 30 appearances for the Red Dragons in all competitions to date and has scored four goals. He is a product of the Southampton academy and also had a couple of loan spells at Gillingham as a youngster to boost his development.