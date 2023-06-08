Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle among sides keen on 22-year-old, report claims

Swansea City forward Whittaker experienced a tough second half of the season after an electric run on loan with Plymouth Argyle. The 22-year-old managed nine goals and seven assists in 31 games for the Pilgrims, only for the Swans to recall him in the winter.

Bizarrely though, Swansea neither cashed in on their in-form star or gave him the starting role he had warranted.

Leading into the summer window, speculation has been circulating again. Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher confirmed an interest in bringing him back while reports said he was still on Rangers’ radar too. Recent claims emerged from Sunderland Nation regarding Sunderland’s admiration of Whittaker as well.

Now, as per Football Insider, Coventry City have joined the aforementioned trio in eyeing up Whittaker.

He’s under contract in South Wales until 2025, so the Swans should be in a strong negotiation position.

Better off elsewhere?

Swansea’s uncertain start to the summer likely won’t help Whittaker as both the fans and players await clarity on the direction of the club ahead of next season. The forward found limited game time under Russell Martin but with him seemingly off to Southampton, it could be that a new manager sees him as a key cog.

If so, Whittaker’s contract should protect them from other interest if they want to hold onto him.

However, the former Derby County man has shown just what he’s capable of when given a chance away from the Swans. If he’s not going to get the minutes he’s shown he deserves, it could be that Whittaker is better off continuing his career elsewhere.

There looks to be plenty of options elsewhere, but it remains to be seen if the rumoured interest develops into anything more serious as the window progresses.