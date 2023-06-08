Cheltenham Town and Newport County forced to look elsewhere as Oldham Athletic win striker race

Cheltenham Town and Newport County target Kurt Willoughby has been snapped up by Oldham Athletic from Chester, as announced on their official club website.

Cheltenham Town and Newport County were both linked with a move for the non-league striker late last month by Football Insider.

Willoughby, who is 25-years-old, caught the eye in the National League North in this past season by firing in 20 league goals. His tally in all competitions was 27.

However, Oldham have won the race for his signature as they look to gain promotion back to League Two from the National League at the second time of asking following their relegation in 2022.

Cheltenham Town and Newport County to look elsewhere

Cheltenham will need to find a replacement for Alfie May if their main man up top is to move on over the next couple of months. The Robins have made a decent account of themselves in League One since their promotion under former boss Michael Duff and have been shrewd with their recruitment.

They may have seen Willoughby as someone who would be able to make the step up to their level from the sixth tier. However, they will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements with plenty of other names out there for them.

Newport are preparing for Graham Coughlan’s first full campaign in charge. He took over from James Rowberry during the last campaign and steadied the ship at Rodney Parade. The former Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers manager is an experienced boss at League Two level and will be looking to put his own stamp on the South Wales outfit with a few signings of his own.

Willoughby is a name to keep an eye out for in the future. The Blackpool-born man spent time at Preston North End as a youngster and played for AFC Fylde and FC United of Manchester before joining Chester.