Championship sides watching Huddersfield Town starlet, loan return to Scotland possible

Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina is drawing interest from the Championship and Scottish Premiership, according to The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 08.06.23, 11:34).

Huddersfield Town are gearing up for another season in the Championship after surviving under Neil Warnock and it will be hoped they can push back up the division next time around.

The Terriers have seen a number of young players break into the first-team in recent seasons while others have made good impressions out on loan. 20-year-old defender Ayina is one who has caught the eye away from Yorkshire, performing well with Dundee United over the second half of the season.

He played 13 times for the Scottish Premiership side and now, it is claimed Ayina is drawing admiring glances. The Mirror claims that while top-tier sides in Scotland are keen on signing the Huddersfield Town talent on loan, Ayina is also being eyed up by Championship rivals.

Ayina made his debut for the Terriers against Preston in the FA Cup in January and has been included in a number of Championship matchday squads.

What next for Ayina?

It remains to be seen just what Huddersfield Town have planned for Ayina but having made a good impression in Scotland, it seems that he will be playing regular first-team football again at the very least.

Born in Brazzaville, Congo, Ayina has been with the Terriers since 2019. He joined from the AAS Sarcelles academy and while finding game time in the youth academy and B team, he has gained experience on loan with Boston United and now Dundee United.

Another stint in Scotland would give Ayina the chance to play at a level he’s familiar with but with Championship sides also eyeing his situation, it will be interesting to see if any firm interest emerges from Huddersfield’s second-tier rivals.