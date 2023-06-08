Burnley man targeted by side who have qualified for Europe next season

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has said he would ‘love’ to re-sign CJ Egan-Riley from Burnley this summer.

Burnley have a big decision to make on what to do with the defender ahead of next season following their promotion to the Premier League.

Egan-Riley, who is 20-years-old, was loaned out to Hibs during the last campaign to get some experience under his belt and went on to make 14 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side in all competitions.

Johnson has revealed his intention to bring him back to Edinburgh ahead of next term along with Manchester United youngster Will Fish, as per the Daily Record: “A lot of that will be dictated by the loans. I’d love to have Will and CJ back, as an example. They’re not our only loans but while I remember a media report suggesting we had too many loans, with some of these guys we have an option to turn it into a permanent and some we haven’t.”

One for the future at Burnley

Egan-Riley made the switch to Burnley last July and will be seen as one for the future at Turf Moor. He played six games for Vincent Kompany’s side last term, three of which came in the Championship as the Lancashire outfit stormed to the title.

Prior to his move to the Clarets, he had spent 12 years on the books at Manchester City. He was a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels and went on to play three times for their senior team under Pep Guardiola before he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a permanent basis.

Burnley decided to loan him to Hibs in the January transfer window to boost his development and that proved to be a smart move as he impressed at Easter Road. Johnson’s side have qualified for the Europa Conference League play-offs next season which makes them attractive proposition for Egan-Riley once again but their chances of landing him depend on what Kompany’s plans are for him.