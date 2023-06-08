Brentford eyeing up Leeds United ace as exit rumours persist

Brentford are also showing interest in Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh, according to a report from Lancs Live.

Leeds United’s relegation could bring some fringe players or youngsters into the first-team fold and full-back Drameh certainly fits that profile. When at Elland Road he’s been on the periphery of the senior side but he’s now flourished in two Championship loans away from the Whites.

Drameh starred with Cardiff City in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and after joining Luton Town in January, he was a mainstay as they won promotion to the Premier League.

His success amid Leeds’ demise has led to plenty of speculation over his future. Luton Town are keen to reunite with him permanently while fellow promotion winners Burnley have also been linked. Now though, Lancs Live reports that Brentford are the latest side to join the race.

They state that Thomas Frank’s Bees are also keen on Drameh, who wants to make the step up to top-flight football.

Exit rumours persisting…

This latest rumour regarding Drameh’s situation only makes an exit feel more likely. He’s shown he’s a level above the Championship and the time has come for him to play regular Premier League football. Leeds United can’t offer that anymore, so while he’d likely have a key role to play for the Whites in the second-tier, it seems that the top-flight beckons.

Drameh has had to wait patiently for his chance to impress at the level and arguably, he was deserving of an opportunity after his impressive stint with Cardiff City. No one can deny that he’s earned his chance now, it just remains to be seen where he ends up.

There’s the obvious connection with Luton Town that could help them strike a deal. However, Brentford are a club on the up and their knack for developing players could appeal to Drameh. The same can be said for Burnley, who are also on an upward trajectory with Kompany and the helm.