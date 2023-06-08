Bradford City chief refuses to rule out move for departing Huddersfield Town man

Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks has said he isn’t ruling out a permanent move for defender Romoney Critchlow this summer.

Bradford City took the defender on loan from Huddersfield Town last season and he became a key player for Mark Hughes’ side in League Two.

Critchlow, who is 24-years-old, has now been released by the Terriers following the end of the last campaign and will have to weigh up his next move in the game as a free agent with his deal officially up later this month.

Sparks has told BBC Sport West Yorkshire: “Romoney Critchlow is someone who probably should be operating at a higher level, we need to see how that looks. Nothing is off the table. You’re trying to sign players from higher leagues all the time.

“Rom did a great job for us, we’re grateful for him for dropping down to League Two for a second season which I don’t think he really needed to do. What will be, will be on that one.”

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Fingers crossed for Bradford City

At the age of 24, Critchlow has the potential to develop in the future and would be an ideal summer addition for Bradford if they were able to persuade him to re-sign. He already knows the club, all the players and the style of play so it wouldn’t take him long to adapt to life back with the West Yorkshire club.

The Luton-born man started his career at Enfield Borough in non-league before moving up north to join Huddersfield as a youngster in 2017. He has spent the last six years at the John Smith’s Stadium but made only six first-team appearances.

Instead, he had various loan spells away at Bradford Park Avenue, Hartlepool United, Welling United, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle to get some experience under his belt before rocking up at Valley Parade last June. Critchlow was part of the Bantams side who reached the play-offs last term in the fourth tier but they were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winners Carlisle United in the end.