Blackpool set sights on swoop for Scottish Premiership midfielder

Blackpool are keen on a move for St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 07.06.23, 17.37).

Blackpool have identified the Scottish Premiership man as a potential summer addition as Neil Critchley looks to bring in some reinforcements following the club’s relegation from the Championship.

Baccus, who is 24-years-old, sees his current contract expire at the end of next season meaning St Mirren are facing a battle to keep hold of him in the long run.

He joined them on a two-year deal back in April 2022 and he has since become a key player in the middle of the park.

Blackpool targeting transfer swoop

Blackpool need to ensure that they get their recruitment right over the next couple of months to give themselves the best chance of gaining automatic promotion back from League One. They have a manager who has done it before in Critchley which is a big boost.

Baccus would provide the Seasiders with another option to pick from in midfield and he would arrive at Bloomfield Road with decent pedigree having been at the World Cup last winter with the Australia national team.

The South Africa-born man started his career Down Under at Western Sydney Wanderers and broke into their first-team as a youngster in the A-League. He then stayed until last year when St Mirren came calling.

Baccus has used his time in Scotland to get himself in the shop window and has proved to be a useful option during his time in Paisley. This is a big transfer window coming up for him with a switch down the border to England on the cards and he needs to pick the right club and somewhere where he would get regular game time.