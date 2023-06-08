Barnsley in negotiations with departing Luton Town man

Barnsley are in talks with goalkeeper Harry Isted following his departure from Luton Town, reports Rob Staton.

Barnsley had the stopper on loan for the second-half of last season and he was a hit between the sticks for the Yorkshire outfit as they reached the League One play-off final.

Isted, who is 26-years-old, is leaving Luton after their promotion to the Premier League and will officially become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month.

BBC Sheffield reporter Staton has claimed that he is already in ‘discussions’ over a permanent switch to Oakwell ahead of next term. However, other teams are expected to show an interest.

Understand Harry Isted in discussions with #BarnsleyFC about a return. Would expect other teams showing interest too given how well he played since February. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) June 8, 2023

Barnsley want reunion

Luring Isted back to Oakwell would be a great addition for Barnsley. He became a popular figure in the last campaign, already knows the club and knows how Michael Duff’s side operate.

He linked up with the Tykes during the January transfer window and was given the green light to leave the Hatters on a temporary deal to get some game time under his belt. The Chichester-born man went on to make 22 appearances in all competitions, 19 of which came in the league.

Isted had spells in the academies at Stoke City and Southampton before moving to Kenilworth Road in 2017. He never quite made the number one spot his own in Bedfordshire though and was shipped out on loan to Chesham United, Oxford City and Wealdstone in non-league to gain experience.

Barnsley will be looking to get over their Wembley loss to rivals Sheffield Wednesday as soon as possible and will be aiming for promotion again next year. They have brought in former Sheffield United and Southend United defender Kacper Lopata on a free transfer.