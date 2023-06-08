Aston Villa identify in demand Leeds United man as potential summer target after release clause revealed

Leeds United seem resigned to losing Tyler Adams this summer, with a whole host of clubs interested in the USA international.

Leeds United suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season and are now preparing for life in the second tier for the first time since 2020.

They will be hoping to bring players in to bolster their squad and improve their chances of achieving promotion at the first time of asking, but along with this, relegation always brings transfer attention from the division above for star players.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for midfielder Adams, but fellow Premier League side Aston Villa have now entered into the fray, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The same report also states that the player’s release clause is £30million, meaning should any of the interested clubs pay this fee, the American would then be able to enter into discussions over personal terms.

A good bit of business for Leeds United…

Sky Sports reported that Adams signed for a fee in the region of £20million, and so if the Whites can make money on him, this will look like a good bit of business.

Alternatively, if no clubs do wish to pay the release clause, they are likely to get bids in and around the initial fee they paid. If Leeds United turn those bids down, they will be hoping Adams gives his all in helping the club back to the top flight, and he more than possesses the quality needed in order to lead his current side to promotion.

Despite a disappointing season as a collective group, Adams was one of Leeds United’s shining lights and so is deserving of another crack at playing in the Premier League. Whether that is with Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest or someone else entirely remains to be seen.