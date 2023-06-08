43-year-old boss under consideration for vacant Leicester City job

Steven Gerrard is being considered for the job as Leicester City manager, as per the Daily Mail.

Leicester City’s managerial situation remains up in the air with a whole host of bosses linked with the post despite the fact there’s been no confirmation of Dean Smith’s fate just yet. He is under contract until the end of this month but after the Foxes’ drop to the Championship, it seems unlikely that he’s kept on.

Speculation has been rife over who could take charge at the King Power and one name linked recently is Steven Gerrard.

The Sun claimed over the weekend that he was on the list of potential contenders and now, a report from the Daily Mail has gone one further. They state that the former Aston Villa and Rangers boss is being considered by Leicester City and the club are weighing up a move to bring him in.

Gerrard has been out of work since last October. Villa moved him on following a tough start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Deserving of another chance…

Gerrard took his fair share of criticism at Aston Villa. He was backed financially, it wasn’t reflected on the pitch and their success since bringing in Unai Emery as his replacement hasn’t helped either.

However, the 43-year-old did a great job in Scotland with Rangers and after just two senior jobs, he can’t have his managerial prospects written off just yet. He has the name value to attract players to Leicester City despite their relegation and he could really benefit from a drop down a level.

It would be a risk for the Foxes though. Bringing in Gerrard over a more proven boss could be risky given that Leicester will surely want to rise back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Time will tell if their interest is firmed up, but it seems he’s one to watch in City’s search for a new boss.