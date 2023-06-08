3 strikers Barnsley should consider instead of rumoured target Admiral Muskwe

Barnsley look to be in the market for a new striker this summer with Luton Town man Admiral Muskwe claimed to be on the radar.

Muskwe only played twice for Luton Town over the second half of the season after being recalled from his Fleetwood Town loan in January. He managed three goals in 14 games for Scott Brown’s side and is yet to really find form in senior football.

The 24-year-old was a bright talent at youth level for Leicester City but amid links with Barnsley, it could be wise for the Tykes to consider other options too. With that said, here are three they should keep in mind…

Harvey Knibbs – Cambridge United

Knibbs will be leaving Cambridge United this summer and the forward should be joining a club further up the League One table. He can play as a striker, in behind as a no.10 or out on either wing.

The 24-year-old is proven at League One level and at the right club, he could become a Championship calibre player in the years to come. Knibbs is certainly an option worth considering.

Tyler Walker – Coventry City

While his time at Coventry City didn’t materialise as hoped, Walker has shown he can be a dangerous goalscorer in the EFL. He’s impressed in League Two and League One before and if Michael Duff can get the best out of him again, Walker could really kick on once he leaves the Sky Blues.

Again, Walker is a player available for nothing and could be a shrewd signing for a third-tier side.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Charlie Kelman – QPR

Last but not least is QPR man Kelman, who managed seven goals and three assists on loan at Leyton Orient in the 2022/23 season. At 21, the striker is still in the formative years of his career but he’s got over 100 EFL appearances to his name across spells with Southend United, QPR and Leyton Orient.

His deal is up in 2024 so Kelman could be a feasible permanent or temporary signing.