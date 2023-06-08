3 Armel Bella-Kotchap replacements Southampton must consider as rumours ramp up

Southampton could see a whole host of their star players snapped up this summer and among those drawing interest is Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The Saints only signed the German prodigy last summer but he quickly delivered on the high expectations he arrived with. Bella-Kotchap impressed at the back despite Southampton’s struggles and his performances have drawn Aston Villa and Newcastle United‘s attention.

Southampton will need to find a replacement if he moves on so here, we put forward three centre-backs who would be solid options…

Ronnie Edwards – Peterborough United

While not being able to offer the same physical presence as Bella-Kotchap, Edwards could be a great fit at St. Mary’s.

The England U20 international is a composed player on the ball and only 20, he’s already played 87 times for Posh’s first-team. His on the ball ability has seen him occasionally pushed into a defensive midfield role but centre-back is his specialty and he looks destined for a big future. He’d be a perfect signing if Russell Martin is appointed as expected.

Luke McNally – Burnley

It remains to be seen just what Burnley have planned for Luke McNally but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s on the move. The Clarets have a wealth of centre-back options and McNally definitely deserves to be a regular starter.

He starred on loan with Coventry City over the second half of the season, providing a really solid defender at this level. Again, McNally has the ability with the ball at his feet to become a star with Southampton and shows no fear in bringing it out of defence himself.

1 of 24 Where did Birmingham City finish in the Championship table this season? 14th 15th 16th 17th

Koni De Winter – Juventus

Last but not least is someone who has already been linked with the Saints, Koni De Winter.

The versatile Belgian can play as a centre-back or right-back and could really develop in Hampshire, similar to how Bella-Kotchap has. De Winter is a regular at youth level for Belgium and has gained his first taste of regular senior football with Empoli over the 2022/23 season.

He’s a well-rounded defender with the best years of his career definitely still to come.