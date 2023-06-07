Wrexham in line for imminent contract boost

Wrexham are poised to keep hold of goalkeeper Ben Foster ahead of their upcoming League Two campaign, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Wrexham are expected to retain the services of the 40-year-old following their promotion from the National League.

Foster, who is a former England international with eight caps under his belt, joined the Welsh outfit for their remaining eight games of last season and helped them claw themselves out on non-league.

TEAMtalk claim a new deal for him to stay put is now ‘imminent’ as Phil Parkinson’s side prepare for their return to the Football League.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Boost for Wrexham

Foster has played 543 games in his career to date and that experience will come in handy for Wrexham. The fourth tier won’t be a walkover for the Red Dragons and they will be well aware that they will be in for a tough slog next term.

The Leamington Spa-born stopper started his career at Stoke City and was snapped up by Manchester United as a youngster in 2005 after a loan spell at the Racecourse Ground back in 2005. He then went on to have spells at Birmingham City, West Brom and Watford in the Premier League.

Wrexham are yet to make a signing this summer and will be carefully weighing up their options. They need to ensure that they get their recruitment right to give them the best chance of achieving back-to-back promotions.

Foster provides strong competition between the sticks for Rob Lainton, who has had his injury problems over recent times and may not be able to last a full season. They also have former Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United man Mark Howards as another option to pick from in that department so they are well stocked up on solid goalkeepers.