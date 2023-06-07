Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Port Vale pursuing out of contract League Two ace

Grimsby Town confirmed last month that Emmanuel would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract. He only joined on a short-term deal in January but the former Hull City and Bolton Wanderers man will head for pastures new again.

Emmanuel held down the starting spot on the right-hand side with the Mariners, playing as a wing-back or full-back.

Now though, with free agency on the horizon, it is claimed the 25-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs. Football Insider has said on Twitter that Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Port Vale are all chasing a deal for Emmanuel this summer.

All three sides will be playing League One football next season. Wigan Athletic were relegated from the Championship, while Posh collapsed in the play-offs and the Valiants staved off relegation to the fourth-tier.

A new start for Emmanuel…

Since coming through Ipswich Town’s youth academy, Emmanuel has found opportunities with a string of clubs. While on the books in East Anglia, he spent time on loan with Crawley Town, Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town. A short permanent spell with Bolton Wanderers following before two-and-a-half years at Hull City.

Along the way, he’s gained a fair amount of experience in both the Championship and League One, so he’d be a solid addition and a reliable option for any of the three sides linked.

At the moment, Wigan’s financial and ownership situations makes new signings hard to see though. As for Posh and Port Vale though, they’ve both got busy summers ahead and Emmanuel could be a good way to kickstart their business.