Tottenham Hotspur coach subject of growing Swansea City interest

Swansea City have a ‘growing interest’ in Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason, as per London World.

Swansea City have had a pretty turbulent few weeks since the end of the season and it seems for all intents and purposes that manager Russell Martin will be heading for Southampton once the current obstacles have been overcome.

As a result, a whole host of names have been linked with the job in South Wales and now, a new name has emerged in reports.

According to London World, Tottenham Hotspur coach Mason is of a ‘growing interest’ to Swansea City as they prepare to bring in a new boss. It comes after reports from the Evening Standard claimed the 31-year-old is drawing admiring glances from two Championship clubs and unnamed European sides.

Mason has been coaching since he was forced to retire back in 2018. He’s held various roles with Tottenham Hotspur in both the academy and first-team. He’s held the caretaker manager role since April and could stay onboard in another capacity after Ange Postecoglou’s appointment.

Another new name linked…

A whole host of managers have already been linked with the job at Swansea City and Martin isn’t even officially gone yet.

Mason is an intriguing link though. He’s been a coach at Spurs for around five years now and while he’s only held caretaker roles in senior management, he is still a well regarded coach and has put in the hard yards to build a reputation in the dugout.

At 31, he’s still a young boss but having shadowed some notable managers at Spurs, interest in his services is understandable.

Time will tell just how his situation in North London pans out but if he decides that he wants to take on a new challenge elsewhere, Swansea City are among those who could be keen to offer him a chance.