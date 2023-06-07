Swansea City eyeing up relegated manager as potential Russell Martin replacement

Swansea City manager Russell Martin hasn’t officially left the club yet but it feels as though his move to Southampton is bound to happen. It means the Swans will be back in the market for a new boss and plenty of names have been linked already.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has claimed a surprise contender on their radar is Wigan boss Maloney.

The 40-year-old became the Latics’ manager in January after Kolo Toure’s dismal stint at the DW Stadium and despite not being able to guide them away from the drop, Maloney has drawn praise for his work.

The report claims Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are both keeping tabs on Maloney as a possible option.

It must be noted that reports yesterday (Tuesday) have said Neil Warnock is set to stay with Huddersfield Town though, so it could be that Maloney was in the thinking of the Terriers before they knew Warnock would be extending his deal.

One to watch?

Maloney is still in the early stages of his managerial career but he has got good experience as a coach. He worked as a Celtic coach during ex-Swansea City boss Brendan Rodgers’ tenure and also coached under Roberto Martinez – another former Swansea boss – in the Belgium setup.

There was a notable improvement from Wigan under Maloney even if they weren’t able to claw themselves to safety. It makes for promising reading for Maloney and his coaching prospects following a tough start to life in the dugout as Hibernian manager.

It awaits to be seen if the Swans’ rumoured interest ends up developing into anything more firm with Martin heading for pastures new.