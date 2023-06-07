Swansea City defender set to pen new deal, current deal up this summer

Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton has agreed a new year-long deal at the club, according to BBC Sport.

Swansea City have been going through a tough spell since the end of the season. There’s a lack of clarity over the club’s direction heading into the summer and with Russell Martin’s move to Southampton stalling but still likely, the Swans are stuck in limbo.

There’s still transfer speculation circulating though but rumours have mainly been regarding players who could head for pastures new.

However, one player who will be staying in South Wales is veteran defender Naughton, as per BBC Sport.

It is claimed that Naughton, whose deal was up at the end of this month, will pen a new deal with the club. The contract will keep him onboard until the end of the 2023/24 campaign and will extend his eight-and-a-half-year stay by the club by another term.

Naughton played 26 times across all competitions over the 2022/23 season, taking his appearance total to 285.

A key part to play?

Naughton’s game time was more limited last season, especially since the turn of the year. His leadership and experience can still be of great value on and off the pitch though and he’s a good fit for the current system if Swansea want to maintain a similar play style under their next manager.

His ability to play as a centre-back and right-back will be of use and he’s become far more comfortable on the ball since playing under Martin’s management. That trait will likely help him under the next boss, though it remains to be seen just who that is.

Time will tell just how prevalent Naughton’s role is over the course of next season but regardless of whether or not he’s playing, he can still have a positive impact on proceedings.