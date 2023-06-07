Stoke City backroom target secures new role with Championship club, potential Potters move looks to be off

Stoke City have recently been credited with an interest in West Brom’s head of recruitment Ian Pearce.

It comes amid a reshuffle within the Stoke City recruitment team. A report from StokeonTrent Live earlier this week revealed that the Potters are in the latter stages of finalising their recruitment team ahead of the transfer window opening next week, with some backroom names having come and gone at the bet365 Stadium.

Ricky Martin became technical director towards the end of last year, with head of football operations Andy Cousins and chief scout Tommy Coakley having left this year. The Potters haven’t had a head of recruitment for over a year now, but StokeonTrent Live revealed that Pearce was someone on Stoke City’s radar going into the summer.

It comes amid West Brom’s own restructuring. They’ve seen CEO Ron Gourlay leave the club, with uncertainty over the future of head coach Carlos Corberan with Leeds United being linked with a move for the Spaniard. But Birmingham Live reporter Joe Chapman revealed on Twitter earlier today that the club’s Managing Director Mark Miles has taken on the responsibilities of Gourlay, with Pearce moving into the position of Head of Football Operations.

🚨 Breaking: Albion MD Mark Miles to assume Ron Gourlay responsibilities as part of his existing role. Ian Pearce, linked with Stoke, will become the Head of Football Operations, reporting into Miles and working with Carlos Corberan. #wba — Joe Chapman (@ChapmanJ92) June 7, 2023

What next for Stoke?

Stoke won’t lose sleep over this one. Pearce splits opinion among Baggies fans despite having made some decent signings in recent transfer windows, and whilst Stoke will want someone with a proven track record, there’ll be plenty of other options out there.

But time is running out for Stoke to get their affairs in order. The transfer window opens a week from today and Alex Neil needs a number of new players this summer, but his recruitment team is still in the making.

Whilst this summer’s transfer window has potential for the Potters, it also has its pitfalls.