Southampton join race to sign Chelsea man who is set to become a free agent

Southampton have joined Crystal Palace and Brighton in the race to sign Chelsea youngster Derrick Abu, according to AllNigerianSoccer.

Abu arrived at Chelsea back in 2012, playing for the club at U11 level, and he has made his way up the age groups all the way to the U21 setup. However, with first-team chances at a premium, a new contract is yet to be offered.

As things stand the 19-year-old is set to become a free agent later this month, and a number of clubs are said to be keen to snap him up on a free transfer.

Both Crystal Palace and Brighton are interested from the top flight, but Southampton are also monitoring the defender’s situation according to AllNigerianSoccer. The Saints will be looking to bolster their ranks in the hopes of achieving promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and have identified Abu as a potential summer target.

Naturally a right-back, he is able to play anywhere across the backline, filling in at both centre-back and left-back across his career in the Chelsea youth teams.

A good option for the Saints…

Although Southampton will have parachute payments to rely on, as well as the potential sales of some of their higher profile players, they won’t want to break the bank if they can help it. Abu provides them with a long-term solution and won’t demand a transfer fee.

His versatility means he would certainly be a good option for the Saints. Even if used as a back-up, he would likely get some minutes should the new boss see fit.

However, given the pedigree of the other two sides in the race to sign the defender, if either Crystal Palace or Brighton could promise some first-team opportunities, even sporadically or in rotation, Abu may prefer to bide his time there rather than making the move to the Championship with Southampton.